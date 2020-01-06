Koza

WOOF BOOM RADIO Sports WWSR (93.1 THE FAN)/LIMA, OH host/Sports Marketing Director and former crosstown longtime NBC affiliate WLIO-TV/LIMA Sports Director VINCE KOZA died FRIDAY (1/3) of cancer at 60.

KOZA served as WLIO-TV's sports anchor for 27 years before joining THE FAN in 2008, hosting "SPORTSTALK WITH KOZA" in afternoons and handling high school play-by-play. He was diagnosed with cancer three months ago and passed away FRIDAY.

This is something we had hoped we’d never have to report. Unfortunately, our dear friend @thekoz931 passed away this morning after his 3-month battle with cancer. Please keep his wife, Holly, and his daughters Brittany and Sarah in your prayers. https://t.co/GBlgdZsVLZ — 93.1 The Fan (@931TheFan) January 3, 2020

