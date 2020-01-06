Cadillac Jack

AJC.COM Radio/TV columnist RODNEY HO reports that former CUMULUS Country WKHX (KICKS 101.5, now NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA longtime morning man CADILLAC "CADDY" JACK (aka WILLIAM CHOATE) is suing the company for wrongful termination and back wages of $732,258.05, the balance of the remaining 22 months on his contract.

He's alleging that his JULY 2019 firing (NET NEWS 7/22/19) for cause was due to his hefty salary of $400,000 year, and open bias from VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON regarding his sexual orientation.

In the lawsuit, CADDY alleges that he began receiving a barrage of "derogatory comments from MR. SHANNON regarding Mr. CHOATE’s sexual orientation and failure to conform to gender norms.” The lawsuit also states that CHOATE "identifies as a bisexual male, an aspect of his personal life that he generally keeps to himself."

HO noted that CUMULUS suspended and then fired CADDY for his actions and behavior following "his efforts to get into a VIP area after a LUKE COMBS concert at AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATER on JULY 12, 2019. He was not there in any official capacity, but was invited by his KICKS boss, then interim Program Director GREG FREY, also VP/Programming Operations for CUMULUS."

The AJC.COM article goes on to say, "Attached to the lawsuit was CADDY’s 'notice of separation' and the reason for his termination: 'Your employment is being terminated for cause pursuant to Section 5.2 of your Employment Agreement as a result of your highly unprofessional conduct at the LUKE COMBS concert on JULY 12, 2019.'”

CADDY maintains that he acted polite and respectful at the COMBS concert, but a senior employee for LIVE NATION ATLANTA complained to CUMULUS that CADDY was escorted out of a VIP area of the show by three security guards because he was "apparently wasted and threatening to 'have their jobs.'"

When contacted for comment, a CUMULUS spokesperson told ALL ACCESS, "We were disappointed to hear that the suit was filed and look forward to defending against these fabricated claims."

Since departing the company CADDY and his wife, DONNA, announced plans to launch a twice-weekly lifestyle podcast beginning on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7th (NET NEWS 12/10/19).

