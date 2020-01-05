Kidman & Urban (photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

KEITH URBAN and wife NICOLE KIDMAN have donated $500,000 to the RURAL FIRE SERVICE, which is fighting the raging brushfires in their native AUSTRALIA right now. In a JANUARY 4TH tweet, URBAN said, “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over AUSTRALIA.” He also shared donation links for seven firefighting services.

PINK also pledged a donation of the same amount, tweeting, “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in AUSTRALIA right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the front lines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in OZ.”

AUSTRALIAN Country artist MORGAN EVANS encouraged fans to donate to firefighting efforts, tweeting on JANUARY 4TH, “AUSTRALIA is on fire. The images and stories are absolutely heartbreaking ... If you can help, please do donate to @RedCrossAU or @salvos.”

Other music stars tweeting over the weekend about the unfolding tragedy included SELENA GOMEZ (who also made a donation of an unspecified amount), KELSEA BALLERINI, CELINE DION, and OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN.

TMZ is reporting that, "13-million acres have gone up in flames with grim prospects for the future. There are 146 fires in NEW SOUTH WALES alone, and the summer heat has been unforgiving.

"An estimated half-a-billion wild animals have died in the fires, 1,500 homes have gone up in smoke and 24 people have died."

« see more Net News