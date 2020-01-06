Steve Cortes

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A/CHICAGO adds conservative host STEVE CORTES, "who’s been an outspoken supporter of President DONALD TRUMP as a CNN political commentator and a member of TRUMP’s Hispanic Advisory Council," reports ROBERT FEDER.

CORTES replaces former congressman JOE WALSH, who stepped down in AUGUST to challenge TRUMP for the Republican presidential nomination.

“The insight and political acumen that STEVE will bring to our audience each day will be second to none,” RVP/GM JEFF REISMAN said. “As we enter this election year, STEVE will provide an inside perspective on what’s happening on the campaign trail.”

CORTES added, “I’m looking forward to being on the air in my hometown of CHICAGO. I hope that I can be a spokesperson for the ‘deplorables’ and a champion of American nationalism.”

