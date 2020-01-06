Integrates With Rubicon Project

TRITON DIGITAL has partnered with the RUBICON PROJECT’s exchange. Through this integration, buyers that use the RUBICON PROJECT exchange can now access audio supply from online audio services, platforms, networks, radio and TV broadcasters, audio content publishers, and pro audio producers leveraging Triton’s SSP (supply-side platform).

“We are pleased to partner with RUBICON PROJECT on this integration, offering buyers around the world access to RUBICON PROJECT’s exchange where they can incorporate live, on-demand, and podcast inventory into their buys,” said Managing Dir./Market Development & Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “The integration provides even more opportunities to execute global, targeted, non-skippable, and brand-safe ad buys through open marketplace and private marketplace deals.”

“We are happy to partner with TRITON DIGITAL, and to provide our buyers with access to their diverse audio inventory from a wide array of radio broadcasters, podcasters, streaming music services, and more,” said RUBICON PROJECT VP/Sales MICHAEL CHEVALLIER. “TRITON shares our passion for bolstering the growth of the digital audio and podcast marketplace by making it easy to access and transact supply, and we believe this integration will meaningfully increase buyers’ reach and ability to connect with their target audiences around the world."

