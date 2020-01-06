Francesa

ENTERCOM has debuted the digital national version of Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host MIKE FRANCESA's "MIKE'S ON," to be streamed weekdays on RADIO.COM 5-6:30p (ET) beginning TODAY (1/6).

“MIKE FRANCESA is a pillar in sports radio who has played an integral part in driving sports conversations in NEW YORK,” said Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with MIKE and offer the same unrivaled sports content our NEW YORK listeners love to a broader audience on RADIO.COM.”

FRANCESA ended his daily afternoon show on WFAN in DECEMBER but the 6-6:30p (ET) segment of "MIKE'S ON" will continue to be heard on WFAN after JOE BENIGNO and EVAN ROBERTS' afternoon show.

“I’m looking forward to working with RADIO.COM in a variety of new ways and continuing my tenure on WFAN,” said FRANCESA. “This new opportunity will allow me to connect with loyal listeners all over the country on both broadcast and digital and I’m looking forward to making this new show a success.”

