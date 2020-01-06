New FM Simulcast

CUMULUS is flipping Country KBZU (96.3 NASH ICON)/ALBUQUERQUE to a simulcast of News-Talk KKOB-A, which had been simulcasting on FM translator K233CG. The new simulcast begins at 9a (MT) and is accompanied by new branding and a 30-minute 5a (MT) newscast "THE KKOB MORNING BRIEFING" to debut JANUARY 13th.

VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY said, “KKOB is approaching its 100th year of serving NEW MEXICO and what better way to celebrate than to expand our platform to a full strength 100,000 watt FM signal?... The KKOB NEWS RADIO ‘Blowtorch’ will be blasted on both AM and FM signals, giving New Mexicans easy access for news, information, UNM football and basketball and the best on-air talent in the business. This is a huge win for our listeners, advertisers and partners.”

OM/Spoken Word JARED HART added, “I feel fortunate to be a part of such an important moment for one of NEW MEXICO’s biggest brands. There are so many potential listeners who never sample AM stations, so we can now put our amazing programs in front of the largest possible audience.”

