GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WTLX (ESPN MADISON)/MADISON, WI has named MIKE JACOBSEN as PD, effective JANUARY 13th. JACOBSEN most recently served as Dir./Education at ILLINOIS MEDIA SCHOOL and is a former producer at then-TRIBUNE MEDIA News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, where he produced STEVE COCHRAN's morning show and DAVID KAPLAN and DAVID HAUGH's sports show; LOS ANGELES ANGELS Sports KLAA-A/ORANGE-LOS ANGELES; YAHOO! SPORTS RADIO; and iHEARTRADIO/MADISON.

"I couldn't be more excited to help lead such an incredibly talented lineup and teammates in one of the best sports towns in the country,” said JACOBSEN. “It's truly an honor to be a part of the innovative and ambitious GOOD KARMA BRANDS team as we continue to grow the ESPN WISCONSIN brand.”

VP/Market Manager KEITH WILLIAMS said, “We’re excited to have MIKE JACOBSEN join the ESPN MADISON team to lend his expertise and ear to an already exciting and growing lineup. His previous leadership roles and passion for the radio industry make him a perfect fit to lead the team to new heights.”

