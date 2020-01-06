L.A. Moves

ENTRAVISION/LOS ANGELES promotes CRYSTAL GOMEZ to VP/Local Agency and National Sales. GOMEZ was previously VP/National Sales, Western Region and will report directly to SVP/Integrated Marketing Solutions LAURA SALDIVAR in LOS ANGELES.

"CRYSTAL is a proven leader with exceptional relationships in the LOS ANGELES market. This expanded role is a testament to her dedication, hard work and professionalism. We are excited for CRYSTAL to begin her new position and continue to elevate ENTRAVISION's multiplatform media assets as powerful marketing tools," said Pres./Local Media EDDIE MELENDEZ.

Additionally, LAURA SALDIVAR is named SVP/Integrated Marketing Solutions. She will report directly to Pres./Local Media EDDIE MELENDEZ.

"Today's media landscape is constantly changing and having LAURA lead our team is extremely valuable given her vast industry experience and understanding of our audience and the marketplace. LAURA is a strong and proven leader who is familiar with our Company, and we are very excited to have her re-join the ENTRAVISION team," said MELENDEZ.

