Dustin Lynch (Photo: Connor Dwyer)

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ DUSTIN LYNCH for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his current hit, “Ridin' Roads.”

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI. ALL ACCESS delivered sweet treats to the BROKEN BOW office today (1/6) in celebration of their success.

