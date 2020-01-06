Mike McCabe

iHEARTMEDIA announced today that MIKE McCABE has been named PD for Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE effective JANUARY 20.

iHEARTMEDIA/BALTIMORE SVP/Programming MIKE PRESTON said, “McCABE’s extensive programming background combined with his passion for the pop music landscape makes him the perfect fit for this position. We are thrilled to welcome him to BALTIMORE as we kick off Z104.3’s 11th year as BALTIMORE’s number one hit music station.”

McCABE joins the BALTIMORE market from iHEARTMEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE where he most recently served as the PD and afternoon host for Z107.

“I look forward to creating on-air, online and live content driven by the top hits that appeal to our CHARM CITY listeners,” said McCABE. “The opportunity to work with local powerhouse talent like ELIZABETHANY, SOS and ‘THE KANE SHOW’ is a dream come true.”

