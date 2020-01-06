Lotus Signs Exclusive Deal With GMP

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS announced today that national ad sales representation for its entire group of SPANISH Language radio stations will be handled exclusively by GEN MEDIA PARTNERS (GMP).

The deal includes LOTUS stations in LOS ANGELES, LAS VEGAS, SACRAMENTO, TUCSON, BAKERSFIELD and FRESNO.

President of LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS, JIM KALMENSON commented,“GEN MEDIA PARTNERS represents a very impressive national roster of SPANISH radio stations. The GEN MEDIA PARTNERS team is passionate about SPANISH Radio and is dedicated to providing excellent resources and great service to advertisers.”

“We’re proud to welcome the coveted LOTUS SPANISH Language Group to our HISPANIC platform,” stated KEVIN GARRITY, CEO of GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. “The LOTUS stations are leaders in their markets and connected to their local HISPANIC communities. We’re eager to get out there and represent these powerhouse radio stations.”

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS SVP TONY BONNICI, who consummated the deal on behalf of LOTUS, added, "GEN MEDIA PARTNERS’ reputation for working closely with the stations they represent to increase national advertising opportunities is outstanding. I’m very excited about partnering with KEVIN and his team.”

