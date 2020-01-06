Galaxy Media

The AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE UTICA COMETS have extended their broadcast agreement with GALAXY MEDIA PARTNERS for six additional years, COMET President ROBERT ESCHE announced today.

In addition to all 76 regular season and playoff games broadcast on Active Rock WKLL (94.9 KROCK)/UTICA, NY, an extended 30-minute pregame show has been added to game day coverage with hosts RAINMAN and SCOOP.

"The TRENT CULL Show" will also debut on MONDAYS from 6-7P (ET) on Sports W243DY (96.5FM), WTLB-A (1310) and WRNY (1350 ESPN)/UTICA-ROME. The weekly show is hosted by COMETS' play-by-play broadcaster JOE ROBERTS with UTICA head coach TRENT CULL.

Commented EISCHE, “We’re very excited to continue our great partnership with GALAXY MEDIA. UTICA COMETS coverage is second to none in the AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE and partners like GALAXY make that possible. We remain committed to providing the best coverage to our fan base.”

Added GALAXY President/CEO ED LEVINE, “GALAXY signed on as the COMETS flagship radio partner long before the first puck was ever dropped. We have watched as ROB ESCHE has built the COMETS into something that all of us in this community are proud of. As GALAXY enters its 30th year of serving the MOHAWK VALLEY, there is no better way to restate our commitment than extending this wonderful partnership.”

"COMETS Insider with RAINMAN and SCOOP will continue to air live on WKLL (94.9 KROCK) from 7-8p (ET) on MONDAYS.

