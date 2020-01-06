Beggars Group

THE BEGGARS GROUP of labels (4AD, MATADOR RECORDS, ROUGH TRADE RECORDS, YOUNG TURKS and XL RECORDINGS, has announced some updated roles in its radio promotion department.

ELLENA OSIS shifts into role of Non-Commercial Radio Director. A part of the BEGGARS radio team as a consultant since 2017, ELLENA is now responsible for non-commercial radio airplay and promotional strategies for a wide variety of artists across BEGGARS’ labels. In addition to consulting, she previously ran her own Triple A radio promotion and artist development company, THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME. Prior to that, she was the Senior Director of Triple A at SONY/RED, and before that was national radio director at MUTE RECORDS. ELLENA will continue to work out of the NEW YORK office, where you can reach her at ellenaosis@beggars.com.

BRIANA GRECO is now be the key point of contact for college and specialty radio in the U.S. She’s been on the radio team for nearly three years. Reach her at brianagreco@beggars.com.

ELLENA and BRIANA will continue to report to VP Promotions RISA MATSUKI. BRIEN TERRANOVA continues in his role of Sr. Director Of Promotions.

