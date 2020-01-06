YouTube Originals

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS is partnering with COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL for a feature-length documentary “COACHELLA: 20 Years in the Desert” set to premiere MARCH 31st. The announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of COACHELLA’s official 2020 lineup and that YOUTUBE is back as the exclusive live stream partner for both weekends of the festival.

“COACHELLA: 20 Years in the Desert” presents the performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the historic music festival. The film gives a rare look at its colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, and features key performances from BILLIE EILISH, KANYE WEST, DAFT PUNK, TRAVIS SCOTT, BLACKPINK, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, PIXIES, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, JANE'S ADDICTION, BJORK, THE WHITE STRIPES, MADONNA, MOBY, BECK, RADIOHEAD and others.

YOUTUBE will return for the 10th year in a row as the official playlist and live stream partner for both weekends of COACHELLA.

“COACHELLA: 20 Years in the Desert” is produced and directed by CHRIS PERKEL RAYMOND LEON ROKER and PAUL TOLLETT serve as executive producers. The documentary is a GOLDENVOICE and HAMSTERDAM production, in association with AEG STUDIOS.

