Texans Takeover

ENTERCOM Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON is ditching its overnight and weekend CBS SPORTS RADIO syndicated programming as long as the HOUSTON TEXANS remain alive in the NFL playoffs, going live and local 24/7 to cover the team's postseason run with a "TEXANS Takeover."

PD ARMEN WILLIAMS said, “Coming off the most amazing TEXANS victory in franchise history, the city of HOUSTON is buzzing. We’re proud to be able to feed their hunger for this franchise by talking TEXANS around the clock.” The TEXANS beat BUFFALO in overtime SATURDAY (1/4) and will face KANSAS CITY next SUNDAY.

