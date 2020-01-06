Alan, Talbott, Sam Hunt and McDonald celebrate

CMT and iHEARTMEDIA have renewed their partnership for a variety of Country music platforms, which have now been extended in a multi-year deal. Under the renewed agreement, iHEART’s PREMIERE NETWORKS and CMT will continue their distribution and production partnership for two syndicated radio programs, “CMT After MidNite With CODY ALAN” and “CMT Radio Live With CODY ALAN,” broadcasting weeknights from midnight to 6a, and 7p to midnight, respectively, in local affiliate markets. The shows are distributed across nearly 230 stations nationally, in addition to dedicated digital stations on iHEARTRADIO.

CMT and PREMIERE personality CODY ALAN has signed on to continue hosting both programs. (Read our brand-new “10 Questions” interview with ALAN here.) The deal also extends ALAN’s hosting duties for CMT’s weekly flagship series, “CMT Hot 20 Countdown.” ASHLEE MCDONALD, Executive Producer of CMT Radio Content and Programming Partnerships, has also extended her agreement.

In addition to the content partnership renewal, iHEARTMEDIA and PREMIERE NETWORKS will support CMT’s “Next Women of Country” initiative with a new syndicated programming element airing weekly. This new on-air feature will spotlight music from a different female artist each month. CMT’s “Next Women of Country Artist of the Month” debuted on JANUARY 1st with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s ASHLEY MCBRYDE. The feature includes new music, and an interview between the featured artist and ALAN that will play each WEDNESDAY throughout the month on “CMT After MidNite” and “CMT Radio Live,” along with weekly social media promotion.

“We’ve had an incredible long-standing alliance with iHEARTMEDIA and PREMIERE NETWORKS, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership, further strengthening our combined position as the top Country music platform across all mediums,” said MCDONALD. “CODY ALAN is a first-class talent and one of the most recognizable names in radio, and we’re excited to have him continue to bring together a nationwide audience directly from the heart of NASHVILLE.”

“Extending and expanding our partnership with CMT and CODY ALAN was a no-brainer,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “The combination of our broadcast, digital, social and event platforms provides Country fans with unparalleled access to their favorite music and artists, while delivering incredible reach and results for our partners. We look forward to sharing many more years of success.”

“The expansion of our radio partnership to include the ‘Next Women of Country’ programming feature illustrates our joint commitment to breaking new female artists,” said MCDONALD. “Broadcast radio gives an artist the opportunity to impact the country with new music and projects, and we take great pride in giving these up-and-coming artists’ songs the chance to be heard.”

