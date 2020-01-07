After 52 years in the trade business, radio/ media veteran KAL RUDMAN has rolled up his FMQB shingle (while not completely retiring), while FRED DEANE has announced his bold new plan and vision.

Founder & CEO FRED DEANE has announced the formation of DEANE MEDIA SOLUTIONS, a company dedicated to serving the music, radio and multi-media industries.

“DMS is a forward-thinking content driven firm that is Solutions-oriented,” DEANE remarked. “It is with great enthusiasm and passion that my team and I continue to interact with the industry at large, as we collaboratively craft fresh ideas and designs for the next chapter in the vast multi-media landscape we collectively inhabit.”

Programming and FMQB veteran BOB BURKE will serve as VP/Managing Director. "It’s an exciting time as we take the next step into a new decade side-by-side with our industry. I’m eager to continue this journey with FRED DEANE, who I’ve had great respect for and worked alongside for the past 25 years. I’m energized being surrounded by some of the most passionate radio programming minds, record label and media execs who continue to shape our business today with an eye on the future,” said BURKE.

The announced goal of DEANE MEDIA SOLUTIONS to draw from the immense talent of industry influencers that they are associated with to stimulate, encourage and direct the thought process to solutions-oriented visions as projected by these professionals and shared in the open forums we present.

KAL RUDMAN started the FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK in CHERRY HILL, NJ in 1968 and he and his wife and partner LUCILLE never left the small SOUTH JERSEY town for brighter lights. Over the decades, the publication morphed from a tip sheet to a magazine to an online entity, helmed for many years by DEANE. In it's early days, FMQB boasted a FRONT RED PAGE that defeated the photocopier, so that no one else could copy RUDMAN's prognostications.

RUDMAN tells ALL ACCESS, “I am retiring from the MUSIC INDUSTRY but not the RADIO business. For a long time I have focused much of my philanthropic efforts in the MEDICAL WORLD, and now I am merging that with RADIO as the co-host, with diabetes specialist DR. JOSEPH J. FALLON, of ‘INSIDE MEDICINE,’ a show that airs in the PHILADELPHIA market over two stations in the huge BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP." “For over 50 years, I have been the specialist in predicting countless hits for numerous artists, and I’ve received unique recognition by the music industry as not only a tastemaker but a starmaker. However, times have changed drastically, along with the industry, and it was time for me to move on to my original passion, medicine.”

DMS reminds all that FMQB links will go to their new domain: deanemediasolutions.com.

