Dan Brady

TAKE ON THE DAY, LLC, the radio production company co-owned by DR. LAURA SCHLESSINGER and GEOFF RICH has promoted DAN BRADY from Manager, Podcasting to Director of Podcast Operations & Program Audio.

BRADY will be responsible for managing the DR. LAURA podcasts, including the popular “Call of the Day”, as well as the DR. LAURA Family Premium podcasts.

In making the announcement, TAKE ON THE DAY President GEOFF RICH said, “DAN has been critical to the success of DR. LAURA’s "Call of the Day" podcast, growing it to over 2.5 million listens per month in two years and making it a top 10 podcast in APPLE Podcasts Kids and Family and Parenting categories. It’s a thrill to tap into DAN’s knowledge, experience and creativity.”

BRADY said, “I’m honored to be recognized in this new role by the TAKE ON THE DAY Management team and DR. LAURA as we propel her remarkable brand’s reach through both podcasting and SIRIUSXM.

« see more Net News