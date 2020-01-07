-
Mike Rhyner Announces Retirement From KTCK (The Ticket)/Dallas
January 7, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Longtime CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 1310 AND 96.7 FM THE TICKET)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH afternoon "THE HARDLINE" co-host MIKE RHYNER has announced his retirement after 26 years.
RHYNER, co-host of the show since 1994, posted a farewell video on social media saying that "it's time for me to step away" from the station. Most recently, CORBY DAVIDSON has served as RHYNER's co-host, with DANNY BALIS the show's longtime producer.
A little something for you all today...https://t.co/c10fMdwoFm— Mike Rhyner (@theoldgreywolf) January 6, 2020
-