WGBF/Evansville Gets New Morning Show

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS “FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS” is the new morning show for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Active Rock WGBF (103GBF)/EVANSVILLE, IN.

WGBF Brand Manager KAT MYKALS states “We are excited to start the new year and the new decade with a new era in morning rock radio as we welcome the FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS Morning Show to WGBF-FM. With their amazing chemistry and authenticity, the show is a natural fit as we continue to be EVANSVILLE and the TRISTATE’s home for ‘Everything That Rocks.’”

GREGG “FREE BEER” DANIELS joins in saying “We are so excited to be added to the GBF family! EVANSVILLE is a great town with tons of great radio talent over the years, and we are honored to get going!”

For more about FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS visit www.compassmedianetworks.com. To affiliate call Doug Ingold at (310) 242-8746 or email dingold@compassmedianetworks.com

