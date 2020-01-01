5,000th show

The 5,000th episode of the syndicated “Today In Country Music History” feature will air on its 25 affiliates nationwide on THURSDAY, JANUARY 9th. The two-minute daily show is produced and distributed by TEXAS-based GEISLER RADIO.

“The first program aired on MAY 1st, 2006, and we have produced a new program seven days a week since,” said show host and GEISELR RADIO owner CARL GEISLER, who offers the show for free. Reach GEISLER for more information here.

« see more Net News