KC SHEPERD has departed her afternoon shift at CHAMPLIN BROADCASTING Classic Country KNAH (HANK FM) MUSTANG/OKLAHOMA CITY, OK to join the RADIO OKLAHOMA AG NETWORK as Associate Farm Dir.

She posted the news on FACEBOOK yesterday (1/6), writing, “Hey everyone, I’m excited to tell you about my new job. I’m back in radio full time! I’m grateful to join the staff at the RADIO OKLAHOMA AG NETWORK! This has been such a God moment working in my life, and while change is always scary I can honestly say the Lord has been preparing me for this moment. My first day is tomorrow, and while I’m sad to leave my … HANK FM family, I’m excited for the new adventure!”

