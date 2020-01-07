Cohn

Podcasting hosting and advertising technology platform MEGAPHONE has hired WARNERMEDIA Sr. Dir./National Sales DAVID COHN as Head of Sales.

“DAVID has a fantastic track record for not only digital and integrated advertising sales, but also building and keeping relationships with agencies, brands, and sellers.” said CEO BRENDAN MONAGHAN. “He’s a huge asset and will look to guide our sales team in big moves in the New Year.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the MEGAPHONE team,” said COHN. “This team has created such an innovative product for serious podcasters and advertisers, I hope to bring to the table deeper cross strategies for growth and podcast monetization.”

