Partnership With PPBN

PODCO MEDIA NETWORKS will become the "official podcast provider" to former NFL player BRAD LEGGETT's PRO PLAYERS BUSINESS NETWORK LLC, a business networking operation for former pro football players. The partnership includes access by PODCO to existing PPBN podcast content.

PODCO CEO MARK REED-EDWARDS said, "We're honored to welcome BRAD LEGGETT and the PPBN network to the PODCO family. With this partnership, our mission of supporting diverse business voices will take a quantum leap forward. In 2019, PODCO assembled a global content footprint. Working with PPBN in 2020 to create player-hosted podcasts around sports and business themes enables us to expand into new high-value audiences and content."

LEGGETT added, "PPBN is excited about working with PODCO to offer such an amazing platform to our player community. We'll be able to create original content, repurpose thousands of hours of our archival content, and monetize this content more effectively. This collaboration is another example of PPBN's longstanding commitment to be an invaluable resource for former players who want to launch and scale their business!"

