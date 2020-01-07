Nick Cannon (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON is taking MTV WILD 'N OUT LIVE back on the road beginning in MARCH 2020. On each stop, the tour aims to bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show.

Produced by LIVE NATION and LAUGH OUT LOUD, the 27-city tour starts on MARCH 3rd in JACKSONVILLE, FL with stops in ATLANTA, CHICAGO, BROOKLYN, LOS ANGELES and more, before ending on APRIL 11 in ANAHEIM, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY (1/10) but CITI card members will have access to pre-sale tickets today (1/7).

