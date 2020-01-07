Attribution Additions

VERITONIC has added cross-channel marketing attribution technologies LEADSRX and PODSIGHTS into its audio analytics suite. LEADSRX provides marketing attribution data for TV and radio, while PODSIGHTS does the same for podcasts.

"LEADSRX attribution arms marketers with the insights, technology, and confidence they need to optimize return on ad spend and spark marketing performance," said LEADSRX CEO AJ BROWN. "Our partnership with VERITONIC builds on that value, combining unrivaled multi-touch attribution and creative measurement to give courageous marketers a unified and impartial view of the customer journey."

"PODSIGHTS is excited to partner with VERITONIC to offer a complete end-to-end solution for podcast marketers," said PODSIGHTS Dir. of Partnerships SARAH COTENOFF. "PODSIGHTS provides a pixel-based measurement solution to attribute podcast listens to on-site activity. Creative is such an important factor in the success of a campaign. VERITONIC Audio Score allows marketers to pre-qualify creative, and Podsights measures the performance of each creative as it airs."

"We're constantly evolving our platform to give marketers deeper, more actionable insight into what makes for winning audio campaigns," said VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI. "The addition of these two leading attribution capabilities means both more comprehensive data around audio effectiveness, and faster, smarter decisions about where and how to optimize."

