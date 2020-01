Promotions

ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO has promoted two of its anchors, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

JENNIFER KEIPER is moving from part-time to full-time reporter/anchor MONDAY through THURSDAY, co-anchoring noon-3p (CT) and reporting into the evening, while part-timer ANDY DAHN will move into the SUNDAY-THURSDAY evening anchor slot as well as working on social media.

