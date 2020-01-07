Rankers

PODTRAC has released its DECEMBER 2019 ranking of the Top 15 podcast publishers, expanding its list by five. The company promises future expansions of the list; for now, the top 10 publisher's average unique monthly audience is up over 5% from NOVEMBER and 44% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

NPR (last month: 1) (62 active shows) iHEARTRADIO (2) (327 active shows) WONDERY (4) (82 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) (10 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (5) (81 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (6) (34 active shows) ESPN (7) (63 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (8) (54 active shows) KAST MEDIA (--) (59 active shows) NBC NEWS (9) (27 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (10) (2 active shows) TED (--) (2 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (--) (2 active shows) DAILY WIRE (--) (2 active shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (--) (2 active shows)

And ranked by global downloads and streams:

NPR (last month: 1) iHEARTRADIO (2) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (4) WONDERY (5) ESPN (6) TED (--) BARSTOOL SPORTS (8) NBC NEWS (7) WNYC STUDIOS (9) KAST MEDIA (--) DAILY WIRE (--) ALL THINGS COMEDY (--) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (10) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (--)

