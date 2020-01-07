-
Talk Show Boot Camp 11 Set For Cincinnati March 5-6
DON ANTHONY'S TALENTMASTERS and GABE HOBBS MEDIA are once again partnering for TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP, with the 11th annual event set for MARCH 5-6 at the 21C MUSEUM HOTEL in CINCINNATI, in honor of radio's 100th anniversary and the role of the city in radio's rise, including early dominator WLW-A and the CROSLEY radio company.
The event will include a new schedule with an abbreviated THURSDAY agenda and a full day of sessions on FRIDAY, and will offer a guided tour of the fabled WLW-A transmitter site conducted by RANDY MICHAELS (advance word to HOBBS via email is required for the tour) on THURSDAY.
The conference is offering a $50 discount through JANUARY 31st with promo code HOBBS. Sign up and get more information by clicking here.
