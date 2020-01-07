Thomas Rhett

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, who earned 78 MEDIABASE adds for his single featuring CAPITOL NASHVILLE's JON PARDI, "Beer Can't Fix," making it the most-added record at Country radio this week.

Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC. ALL ACCESS delivered bagels to the VALORY staff today (1/7) in celebration of their success.

« see more Net News