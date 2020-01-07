Multi-Year Deal With Aptivada

APTIVADA and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS have signed a company wide multi-year agreement to utilize APTIVADA’s platform for all online promotions solutions.

SAGA Dir./Digital Strategies ERIC CHRISTIAN commented, “In 2020, SAGA is focused on creating unique and innovative solutions for audiences and clients within 120 of our local stations. APTIVADA’s offering of multiple products on one platform, will allow us to provide cutting-edge ideas to our partners with the confidence that all audience and client data is stored securely and privately which is also a top priority for us. We look forward to this partnership and all the success it will bring."

