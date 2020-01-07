Tuesday

By PERRY MICHAEL SIMON in LAS VEGAS: With podcasting largely out of the way after two panels on MONDAY, audio content is taking a back seat to other technology issues and the avalanche of gadgets on display for TUESDAY at the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW.

CES 2020 is moving ahead without a breakout technological issue, focusing more on the continuing rollout of 5G and the increasing role of artificial intelligence and robotics in everyday life. Unlike in past years when each convention was dominated by a particular new technology, this year's event is without a unifying theme (other than the inscrutable official slogan, "Are You CES Ready?"); excitement is somewhat scattered among developments like the rise of wearables in health and wellness technology, the inexorable march towards self-driving vehicles, and the television industry's latest attempt to get consumers to replace their 60-inch flat screen TVs with new 60-inch flat screen TVs, this time with 8K resolution, despite the slow adoption of its predecessor 4K technology.

Radio's presence in show sessions is limited to a "storyteller" session for SIRIUSXM scheduled for THURSDAY, and the music industry will be featured in a WEDNESDAY conversation between ATLANTIC RECORDS' CAMILLE HACKNEY and PREMIER MUSIC GROUP's JOSH DEUTSCH. Meanwhile, podcasting will get one last session with SPOTIFY's DAWN OSTROFF joined by director and upcoming SPOTIFY podcaster PAUL FEIG and podcaster LELE PONS on WEDNESDAY afternoon. But the value for radio broadcasters and podcasters at the convention is more in seeing relevant technology and what new developments portend for the future than it is about business at the present time.

Meanwhile, CES' official opening -- SUNDAY and MONDAY were formally "media days" with the entertainment track starting sessions MONDAY -- came TUESDAY morning with CTA Pres./CEO GARY SHAPIRO and EVP KAREN CHUPKA's "state of the industry" rally/speeches (SHAPIRO warning that innovations will encounter resistance over fear of misuse but the industry must resist acting "out of fear and protecting the status quo"), an announcement of a partnership with the WORLD BANK for an "innovation challenge" to encourage technological innovation in developing countries (starting with the health category), and an opening keynote by DELTA CEO ED BASTIAN, followed by the opening of the exhibit hall floors at the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, SANDS, and ARIA.

While the entertainment track of sessions at the ARIA is focused TODAY on television and sports, FCC Chairman AJIT PAI and FTC Chairman JOSEPH SIMONS will make an appearance in a "fireside chat" with SHAPIRO. And the controversial "fireside chat" keynote with SHAPIRO interviewing IVANKA TRUMP is set for the afternoon at the VENETIAN; TRUMP is scheduled to talk about job development and education for tech jobs. While that's going on, FCC Commissioners MICHAEL O'REILLY, BRENDAN CARR, and GEOFFREY STARKS and FTC Commissioners REBECCA SLAUGHTER and CHRISTINE WILSON are scheduled to be on a panel at the LVCC discussing various regulatory issues.

Return here for continuing updates from the convention.

