New Deal

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and PULSE MUSIC GROUP have signed a partnership, forming an exclusive joint venture music publishing business. Having acquired FUJIPACIFIC MUSIC’s global stake, CONCORD will administer the catalog and all future signings from PULSE.

“SCOTT and JOSH are proven winners whose business built from scratch is both complementary to and strategic with CONCORD’s ambitions in music publishing,” said CONCORD Chief Publishing Executive JAKE WISELY. “It was quickly apparent that PULSE would make a great partner for us and PULSE recognized that CONCORD is the best fit for them. I’m also grateful to do business with longtime friend and colleague ICHI ASATSUMA of FUJIPACIFIC.”

Commented CONCORD Chief Business Development Officer STEVE SALM, "While the broader market remains hyper-focused on deep publishing catalog and passive income-stream deals, CONCORD has chosen to differentiate itself with partnerships that greatly expand its abilities to create frontline content across compositions, recordings and theater. Recognized as one of the leading frontline publishers in the world, PULSE is a company that CONCORD has always greatly admired, and this collaboration instantly makes a a leader in the frontline pop, hip-hop and R&B publishing world."

