iHEARTMEDIA ups CHRIS BERRY to EVP/News, Talk and Sports Programming, effective immediately. In this newly-created role, BERRY will continue to provide strategic guidance for the company’s spoken-word formats and connect key advertisers with iHEARTMEDIA’s News, Talk and Sports audiences.

BERRY has an extensive background in both local and network radio, and since 2011 has managed iHEARTMEDIA’s 24/7 NEWS SOURCE. In 2017 he was promoted to SVP/News, Talk and Sports Programming, and in his new position he will continue as Format Brand Manager and provide oversight for NBC NEWS RADIO and the 24/7 NEWS NETWORK. Based in PHOENIX, AZ, BERRY reports to PREMIERE NETWORKS President JULIE TALBOTT.

“CHRIS has tremendous programming experience and he’s been a valuable asset to our team for nearly a decade,” said TALBOTT. “As the spoken word format continues to grow, his leadership and vision will help ensure we’re strategically positioned to provide the best content across multiple platforms, while delivering unparalleled results for stations and advertising partners.”

