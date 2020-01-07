On The Move

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE's nationally-broadcast morning show THE SKIP & AMY SHOW will relocate from its current studio in INDIANAPOLIS to the new K-LOVE studio in FRANKLIN, TN and begin airing live from its new location beginning May 18th. This transition will start during the week of the seventh annual K-LOVE FAN AWARDS.

"Having personally been a part of the Franklin Christian music and media community for almost 25 years, I believe having K-LOVE's morning show in the heart of it all will further deepen the network's relationships with the industry and artists, and ultimately serve our listeners and supporters even better," says newly-appointed K-LOVE CEO BILL REEVES.

Each year, nearly 4,500 K-LOVE listeners congregate in NASHVILLE for the K-LOVE FAN AWARDS weekend, one of the most popular events in contemporary Christian music. K-LOVE is working now to configure its nearby FRANKLIN studio so the morning show can begin broadcasting from there the week preceding the 2020 awards program.

