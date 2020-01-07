Edgerly

MIKE EDGERLY is returning to LOUISVILLE as Managing Editor of LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE. EDGERLY, whose career started in WESTERN KENTUCKY and who moved to WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE in 1979 before heading to MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO in 1991, will start at WFPL on FEBRUARY 3rd.

“WFPL and LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA are in the vanguard among public media stations reporting vital, distinctive local stories and I am honored to become a part of this team,” said EDGERLY. “My wife, LYNNETTE, and I are truly excited at the opportunity to return to KENTUCKY.”

“MIKE is an experienced editor and newsroom leader and we’re thrilled that he’s coming home to KENTUCKY,” said WFPL Director of News and Programming ERICA PETERSON. “He’ll be an essential part of the team that will continue to offer our audiences more local news from the city, state and region.”

