Bonnaroo 2020

BONNAROO has revealed the initial lineup for the 19th annual edition of the four-day multi-stage camping festival set to take place JUNE 11–14 at GREAT STAGE PARK. The 700-acre farm and event space is located just 60 miles southeast of NASHVILLE in MANCHESTER, TN.

The diverse bill spans a wide range of artists and genres.

More info and tickets at ViaBonnaroo.Com

