Entercom Raises Money

ENTERCOM Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX has raised $116,138 for VALLEYWISE HEALTH FOUNDATION during its inaugural LIVE 101.5 GIVE-A-THON sponsored by RAFI LAW GROUP.

ENTERCOM PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH commented, “VALLEYWISE HEALTH is a staple within the local community and we are proud to support them with LIVE 101.5’s first on-air fundraiser. The organization has been in our community for over 140 years and ensures that every patient receives exceptional care, without exception. Our team is on a mission to inform residents of this amazing resource right in our backyard and we look forward to continuing to support them.”

The GIVE-A-THON was broadcast live from the station’s studio on DECEMBER 16th and 17th from 6a through 7p. (MT). Programming was led by LIVE 101.5 on-air personalities JOEY BOY, ANEESH, JEANA, KARLA, NATASHA CASTLES and KADEN, who urged local residents to donate to support the cause.

