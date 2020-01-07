-
Eric Steedly Of LANCO Pops The Question
ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to LANCO's lead guitarist ERIC STEEDLY, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend JESSICA WARDWELL last night (1/6). STEEDLY popped the question on the last night of the couple's vacation in ARUBA. STEEDLY is the final musician of the five-member ARISTA NASHVILLE group to get engaged.
The group will hit the road for their headlining "What I See Tour" this Thursday (1/9).
