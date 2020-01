Taylor and husban Bo with Baby Vail

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (New Country 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL morning co-host CHELSEA TAYLOR and her husband, BO EATON, who welcomed their baby girl VAIL to the world on MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.

TAYLOR's co-host TIM LEARY shared, "Mom and baby are doing great, and baby is happy and healthy weighing 7lbs. 10oz."

