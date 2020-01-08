Jenny Valliere

KZIA INC. Top 40 KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS JENNY VALLIERE has been promoted to PD. She also remains Z102.9’s MD and afternoon host. JENNY was originally promoted to APD/MD in 2018 (NET NEWS (6/18).

“JENNY is one of the hardest working people in our market” said VP/Programming CHRIS JACKSON. “She is a great leader, has a strong passion for radio and sets the example of what it’s like to be a radio star.”

JACKSON is relinquishing his PD stripes for JENNY to take over.

“What a way to finish the decade! I could not be more grateful to take on this new role,” said VALLIERE. “This position means so much to me as a woman in the radio industry. I get to show my community what women are capable of. I’ve listened to this station ever since I can remember, and now I get to help contribute to its success. I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

« see more Net News