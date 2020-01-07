Dana DiModica

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted DANA DiMODICA to VP/Market Manager for its TOLEDO, OH, cluster. In her new role, DiMODICA will lead CUMULUS MEDIA’s seven local radio stations, after serving previously as Director Of Sales and Local Sales Manager.

DiMODICA first joined the cluster in NOVEMBER 2014. Prior to that, she was General Sales Manager for TOLEDO RADIO LLC Country WPFX-FM (107.7 THE WOLF), and was Local Sales Manager and Account Executive for iHEARTMEDIA TOLEDO.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP Ops BOB WALKER commented, "DANA has been part of the success of our team for the last five years and we are excited to see her embrace the leadership role for this cluster. She is passionate about the power of radio and the impact our brands have in the local community.”

Added DiMODICA: “I am honored and excited to be able to lead this wonderful group of people in TOLEDO. I appreciate the opportunity that has been given to me by our CEO, MARY BERNER, and EVP, BOB WALKER. Having spent my entire radio career in the area, I know the impact our radio stations have in our community, with our listeners, and the relationships with our clients. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue that impact as VP/Market Manager of CUMULUS TOLEDO.”

« see more Net News