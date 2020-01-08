Lori Lewis

"A New Year should always bring optimism for how we want to be better versions of ourselves, and an even more meaningful brand for consumers," observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"In the social space, it takes strategic consistency to drive continuous interest and conversion in order create real, tangible impact on ratings and revenue.

"And with everyone so distracted; scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, downloading, snapping, etc…it would do us well to revisit and refine quarterly how we are using social to define voice and image, how (if at all) we are interacting with the audience; reminding everyone they matter, and how we are cultivating sustainable relevancy."

Read more about "2020 - An Amplified Battle For Retention" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

