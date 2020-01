Russ & Alicia

ALL ACCESS congratulations to YEA NETWORKS VP/Marketing RUSS FRANCIS, who took ALICIA SPALDING to be his wife in an intimate ceremony in ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, on DECEMBER 30th.

The couple was engaged in MAY at the castle from TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Love Story” music video.

Said FRANCIS, "TAYLOR was invited to the wedding, but didn’t show."

