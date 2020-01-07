Top Row (L-R): Day, Freshwater, Lowe Middle Row (L-R): Bayer, Shortridge, Gelbuda Bottom Row: Jacobs

CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT has promoted JESSIE LOWE and JAMES FRESHWATER, hired MADDI BAYER, BRIAN DAY and CIARA SHORTRIDE and signed KYLE JACOBS and CHRIS GELBUDA.

LOWE, who most recently worked as Coord./Promo. & Marketing for CURB RECORDS' Country promotion team, has transitioned into the newly-created Dir./Publicity role, where she will oversee publicity on behalf of the label group's Country and Christian rosters. LOWE has five years of experience in various positions at CURB, including three years in her most recent role. Taking over LOWE's previous position is MADDI BAYER, who most-recently worked at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE as Exec. Asst./Radio & Streaming. BAYER has previous work and intern experience with MUSICIANS ON CALL, APA, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, and CURB.

CIARA SHORTRIDGE has been added to the team as Sr. Creative Director/Country Publishing. SHORTRIDGE has more than 10 years of music publishing experience, and most recently worked as A&R Manager for DISNEY’s NASHVILLE-based office.

JAMES FRESHWATER has been promoted into the role of Mgr./Digital Marketing for the Country and Christian rosters. FRESHWATER most recently worked as an A&R rep, and has prior experience in digital marketing as well as experience as a touring musician.

Also joining the team is BRIAN DAY, who will work as Coord./Promotion & Marketing for the CURB and SIDEWALK RECORDS rosters, supporting the company's Pop promotion initiatives. DAY's prior work experience includes time at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE as a Coordinator, and work in promotions for HALL COMMUNICATIONS in CONNECTICUT.

Additionally, the label has signed two songwriters to its roster, KYLE JACOBS and CHRIS GELBUDA. JACOBS' cuts include GARTH BROOKS' "MORE THAN A MEMORY," TIM MCGRAW's "Still," ELI YOUNG BAND's "DUST," and LEE BRICE's "HARD TO LOVE," "I DRIVE YOUR TRUCK," "DRINKING CLASS," and his most recent hit, "RUMOR."

GELBUDA is a singer, songwriter and producer who is a partner in THE ATTIC studios in WEST NASHVILLE. GELBUDA has had songs recorded by Country artists including BILLY CURRINGTON, FRANKIE BALLARD, DARIUS RUCKER, DUSTIN LYNCH, and Pop artist MEGHAN TRAINOR.

« back to Net News