Steven Tyler (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock)

CHEAP TRICK, GAVIN DEGRAW, JOHNNY DEPP, LUIS FONSI, SAMMY HAGAR, ASHLEY McBRYDE and LEANN RIMES are the first announced performers at the 2020 MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR tribute honoring AEROSMITH.

The annual tribute benefits MUSICARES and its vital safety net of health and human services programs for music people, and will be held on FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th during GRAMMY week.

The lineup includes previously announced performers GARY CLARK, JR. ALICE COOPER, FOO FIGHTERS, H.E.R., JONAS BROTHERS, EMILY KING, JOHN LEGEND, JOHN MAYER and YOLA. GREG PHILLINGANES will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced.

AEROSMITH has shown support for a number of charities around the world, including STEVEN TYLER’s JAMIE'S FUND PROCEEDS FUND. Proceeds from the annual PERSON OF THE YEAR tribute -- celebrating its 30th anniversary -- provide essential support for MUSICARES.

The gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by DELTA AIRLINES — the official airline of PERSON OF THE YEAR — will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

For ticket information, please contact personoftheyear@musicares.org.

