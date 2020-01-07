Gets Serious

Most mornings, BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA's morning show, ORLANDO AND THE FREAKSHOW is a wild amusement park-like ride. TUESDAY morning (1/7) the tone took a turn. The conversation turned to domestic violence after incidents made local news over the holidays and a close friend of WLLD PD and morning host, ORLANDO DAVIS, dealt with domestic violence.

ORLANDO AND THE FREAKSHOW took a break from what they do daily to settle in with their audience for a real discussion of domestic violence, personally and in the TAMPA community.

Audio of the broadcast can be heard here.

