ALL ACCESS readers who may have visited THE EMERALD ISLE on vacation or to see friends and family are most likely to be aware of the name LARRY GOGAN, who passed away on TUESDAY (1/7) in DUBLIN, IRELAND at the age of 81..

Born in north DUBLIN in 1938, GOGAN first began broadcasting with sponsored programs and then with RADIO EIREANN in the early 60s.

When RTÉ 2FM (IRELAND, NATIONAL STATE YOUTH SERVICE) opened MAY 31st, 1979, GOGAN was the launch host in the original line-up in 1979 of RTÉ RADIO 2 (which later became RTÉ 2FM), a station on which he spun the first disc remaining one of its favorite DJs for the next 40 years presenting a regular show there up until JANUARY 31st last year.

Hear LARRY launch RTE RADIO 2 here

IRISH musicians have expressed their sadness at the death of LARRY GOGAN, among them U2's drummer LARRY MULLEN. MULLEN said: "I woke up this morning with a knot in my stomach. Something just didn't feel right. I got out of bed and followed my usual routine... cup of tea, turn on my phone to look at the RTÉ news app...and there it was - LARRY GOGAN 1938-2020. It took me a while to process that. I thought of his children and grandchildren and then selfishly felt sorry for myself.

"Our friendship was not traditional, as in - we didn't spend countless hours together...we didn't need to. Just a few interviews and the occasional long lunch.

"We connected somehow. Maybe it was our shared north side credentials or most likely the constant messages back and forth through our mutual friend PAUL RUSSELL. Just checking in on each other or trying to set up the next lunch.

GOGAN was predeceased by his wife, FLORRIE, and is survived by his five children and grandchildren. A tribute to LARRY GOGAN can be viewed on the RTE Archives here. GOGAN's family have revealed that his funeral will take place on FRIDAY morning, JANUARY 10th, in TEMPLEOGUE, DUBLIN after a memorial service the night before.

