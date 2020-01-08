Philadelphia

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA will celebrate VALENTINE’S DAY by hosting a “RISE & GET MARRIED WITH RISE N GRIND” wedding ceremony.

The “RISE N GRIND MORNING SHOW” will marry three couples at PHILADELPHIA's iconic LOVE sculpture in LOVE Park on FEBRUARY 14th. It will take place following a live broadcast from 6a- 10 (ET).

Morning show hosts, MIKEY DREDD, MUTHA KNOWS, and ROXY ROMEO will each be ordained as ministers so they can officiate the ceremony. For a chance to be selected, couples are uploading their photos and sharing their love stories on the POWER 99 website. Winners will also receive a custom wedding cake FROM CLASSIC CAKE BAKERY & CAFÉ.

Morning co-host DREDD said, “We wanted to go big on love this VALENTINE’S DAY. LOVE PARK is such a staple in PHILLY and so is POWER 99, so we’re teaming up to marry three couples in honor of the holiday. Our listeners have such incredible love stories and we can’t wait to hear from them.”

The event is being sponsored by PHILADELPHIA’s DEPARTMENT OF PARKS & RECREATION, FAIRMOUNT PARK CONSERVANCY, and VALLEY FORGE CASINO RESORT.

For more information you can check the stations website here.

« see more Net News